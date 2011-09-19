RTW facelifts SurroundControl

German recording system vendor RTW has given its flagship SurroundControl a facelift at the same time as implementing the latest worldwide EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Available in mid-October, the redesigned SurroundControl series represents a fresh take on RTW's approach to manufacturing loudness products. Following the TouchMonitor audio meter family of products, RTW's SurroundControl series has been given a more contemporary look.

At the same time RTW has added to its software combining the measurement and visualization of two critical loudness parameters. The new LRA instrument includes two parameters that are essential for today's loudness instruments, one being Program loudness, which is the aggregate loudness of the whole overall program. The second parameter is loudness variance within short time periods, which is measured against the Loudness Range (LRA) descriptor specified in EBU R 128.