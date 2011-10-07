RTS debuts Virtual Linked Intercom system

At the recent IBC show in Amsterdam, RTS introduced the RTS VLink (Virtual Linked Intercom), a fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant, virtual communications solution for RTS intercom systems. Compatible with PC or Mac and optimized for use with mobile devices, RTS VLink enables remote users to interface with RTS matrix intercoms via the Internet using a simple application for an unprecedented degree of control and flexibility. VLink supports SIP to provide enhanced connectivity.

Two RTS VLink systems are available: the basic RTS VLink-LE system comprises a standalone software/server-based intercom providing limited interconnect functionality into any existing audio feed; and, the premium version of RTS VLink provides intelligent trunking links into an RTS intercom matrix to provide full support for RTS intercom alphas and matrix access for standard communications workflows.

VLink is fully compliant with the EBU Tech 3347 Standard specifying the transport protocols, coding algorithms, encapsulation and signaling required to ensure interoperability in audio-over-IP production intercoms.

The VLink system can be securely accessed from an iPad or iPhone, providing anywhere, anytime access, and is scalable in eight-port blocks to provide exactly the capacity required. VLink also offers full integration into RTS matrix intercom systems and is fully DCHP compliant. This allows secure operation over open Internet connections using a standard virtual private network (VPN) connection. Connectivity is easy and flexible, with MADI, analog and Firewire support, while mobile access can be realized via a Wi-Fi/3G connection as well as the Internet.