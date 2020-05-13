Ross Video Updates IP Gateways and Gator Toolbox Platform

OTTAWA—Ross Video announced a number of updates to products during the Ross Live | 2020 program, including for the Raptor and Newt IP gateway and conversion systems and the Gator Toolbox.

Both the Raptor and Newt platforms are now offering free software updates. The Raptor update, version 3.1, brings improved resilience to network and PTP failures, as well as new diagnostic features to track and debug network issues. Version 3.1 also supports AMWA NMOS IS-04/IS-05.

The Newt update, version 3, will enable users to monitor four 2110 video streams on one display in a quad-split format.

The Gator Toolbox is a 4K UHD signal conversion platform, offering up/down/cross, HDR conversion, standards conversion and frame synchronization for UHD workflows over 12G-SDI in a modular openGear form factor. The new V2, available via a free software update, adds SQD (quad-link gearbox in and out) and user presets for quick recall of common configurations. There is also support for discrete AES audio embedding/de-embedding and support for fiber.

The Raptor and Newt updates are available now, Gator Toolbox V2 will be released in June.