Ross Adds 4K-UHD and HDR over SDI support to Piero Sports Graphics

OTTAWA—Ross has unveiled version 16 of Piero, the sports graphics analysis solution, a system that is used by both broadcasters to engage and entertain audiences and professional sports clubs for coaching and professional development.

Piero v16 adds support for 4K-UHD and HDR workflows over SDI. The platform’s integration with Ross’ Mira replay server has also been enhanced, enabling operators to browse, preview and load clips from Mira directly into Piero Broadcast’s user interface. There is also a new Asset Manager that can insert, mass-import/export and back-up all Piero visual assets.

Updated features for v16 includes the addition of new graphical arrow shapes, as well as a filter effect that can blur or darken part of the playing field to focus attention on a specific area. New magnifier backgrounds also enable specific zones or players to be highlighted, including with monochrome and blur backgrounds. There is also the Range effect for counting up or down a number range and link to an effect with a measurement component, and the Virtual Presenter feature has an easier set up, allowing presenters to be inserted into either a real or virtual scene in Piero.

In addition, Piero v16 also has additional features to support more sports, including a Down and Distance feature for football.