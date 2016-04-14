Ross Video, GV Team On GV Stratus/Inception News Integration

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—Canadian-based companies Ross Video and Grass Valley have announced that they will integrate the GV Stratus video production and content management system with Ross’ Inception News content and editorial system. This collaboration aims to create a unified workflow with editorial content directly tied to media content.

As part of the integration into Inception News, GV will include playout with GV Stratus Rundown, which will follow Inception’s broadcast running order. This will enable users to edit with any major nonlinear editing software.

“The integration of GV Stratus with Inception News makes it possible for newsroom staff to bring more automation to the workflow while also staying flexible to address changes as they happen,” said Mike Cronk, senior vice president of strategic marketing at Grass Valley.