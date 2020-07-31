Ross Integrates XPression Graphics With Stats Perform for Sports

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it is enhancing the integration between its XPression real-time graphics platform with Stats Perform, a provider of data and research for sports.

An updated Stats Perform SGL interface features a new dedicated connection option for XPression, which provides access to Stats Perform data that can be directly downloaded into the XPression engine, enabling the creation of graphics in seconds, per Ross. This is meant to enable graphics teams to focus more on creative tasks as data-driven graphics are now readily available.

“Having a dedicated XPression interface to Stats Perform’s SGL tools is like adding a virtual graphics producer to the production team,” said Patrick Twomey, Ross Video’s director of product management for XPression.