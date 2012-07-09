Roland V-800HD Switcher Now Shipping

BELLINGHAM, WASH.: Roland Systems Group said the Roland V-800HD multiformat live video switcher is now shipping. The V-800HD joins Roland’s line of multiformat video mixers from Roland and after a very successful launch at the NAB show, many customers have been anticipating it’s arrival. The V-800HD is designed for live events or installation that require the freedom to connect any type of source whether it be digital or analog, computer or video format.



The Roland V-800HD has 16 I/Os of mixing with independent scalers on the inputs and outputs allowing connection of multiple video formats, including 3G, HD, SD, computer, digital, analog, SDI, and HDMI. It has a built-in multiviewer with HDMI output and supports I/O resolutions up to 1080/60p including 3G SDI. The V-800HD is HDCP compliant, allowing mixing of Blu-ray content with computer and camera sources for live production, and has a newly developed key-compositing engine, assignable crosspoints, and internal multi-zoom function.



