Roland Introduces M-5000C Live Mixing Console

LOS ANGELES – Roland has added a new addition to O.H.R.C.A.-based M-5000 series consoles, the M-5000C live mixing console. A more compact version of the M-5000, the M-5000C is designed for use in theaters, portable churches, OB trucks/vans, touring and more.

M-5000C

The M-5000C features a 96kHz sampling rate for sound quality, a 72-bit summing bus, discrete analog circuitry and redundant power supply. It also has 16 inputs and eight outputs, and two expansion interface slots for REAC, Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid and other XI-Series expansion cards.

In addition, the platform includes a 12-inch color touchscreen, 20 channel faders in three groups, anchor points, DCA spills, multifunction knobs and buttons, and a user assignable selection. The system also will have remote control software that extends the user interface beyond the built-in GUI available for customers in the near future.

The Open High Resolution Configurable Architecture provides the M-5000C a mix engine of 128 definable audio paths, open audio architecture supporting Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid and REAC audio protocols, and audio delivery over video using SDI, DVI and SFP cabling. The systems built-in REAC ports support integration from the console, Roland M-48 personal mixers, and I/O boxes at 24-bit 96kHz.

The M-5000C will be available in the fourth quarter of 2015.