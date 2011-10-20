Roland develops six-channel field audio recorder

With its R-26 model, Roland has introduced a six-channel portable recorder that is designed for broadcasting, location sound design, event videography and musical performances.

The new recorder has both omnidirectional and XY stereo mic types built-in, plus two XLR/TRS combo jacks with phantom power to connect high-quality external microphone or line-level devices, plus a stereo-mini jack for a plug-in powered microphone providing numerous recording options. After discrete recording on six tracks, the channels can be mixed down to stereo within the device.

The R-26 is equipped with Roland's proprietary Isolated Adaptive Recording Circuit (IARC) on the inputs for the built-in mics and external inputs. This analog circuit is completely isolated from the digital circuitry and has its own power supply to help reduce digital noise and achieve clear sound.

The R-26′s large touch screen provides detailed level metering and convenient fingertip control over many functions, and is equipped with a high-luminance backlight for perfect visibility in any situation. Hardware controls are ergonomically organized and clearly labeled, with large input level knobs for precise adjustments and dedicated buttons for often-used functions.

With the threaded rear-panel mount, the R-26 can be mounted on any standard tripod stand, which provides a clean sound away from table vibration or handling noise. Standard AA batteries or the included AC adapter can power the R-26. Standard package components include the R-26, an SD Card, a windscreen, Cakewalk SONAR LE (for Windows), USB cable and AC power adapter.