Roland Announces New M-5000 Live Mixing Console

LOS ANGELES—The new Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console is the first product based on OHRCA opening a new generation of live sound solutions for audio professionals. OHRCA stands for open, high resolution and configurable architecture, which, in this case, is said to deliver freely definable audio paths, supporting multiple audio formats protocols, plus 96 kHz sound quality throughout the system.

The Roland M-5000’s internal mix architecture is not fixed and can be freely defined for mixing channels, AUXs, matrices, subgroup buses, Mix-Minus buses within a range of up to 128 audio paths allowing user to create a console structure to suit the needs of the application.

The M-5000 has two built-in REAC ports, plus two expansion card slots for Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid, or more REAC ports, as well as future formats. The back panel includes 16x16 analog I/O, 4x4 AES/EBU, a 16x16 USB audio interface, connection for control via an iPad connected or wireless, and control ports including foot switches, GP I/O, RS-232C and MIDI. All of this capability enables the console to see up to 300 inputs and 296 outputs, all at 96kHz and even more at 48kHz.

A flexible workflow is at the heart of OHRCA and the M-5000 is very responsive. Control includes 12-inch color touch screen, 28 channel faders in four groups, anchor points, DCA spills, multifunction knobs and buttons, plus a user assignable section. Full functioning remote control software (Mac/Windows) extends the user interface beyond the built-in GUI resulting in flexible organization of critical pages or meters on external monitors.

Pristine 96 kHz audio with world-class mic pre’s built into the console as well as Roland’s extensive digital snake lineup ensures the highest quality of sound end to end. Effects include 4-band PEQs, 8 stereo multi-effect processors of Roland classic vintage Boss compact pedals plus 32, 31-band Graphic EQs. Mains can be configured for 5.1, LCR, LR, plus surround panning and stereo downmix.