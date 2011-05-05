Rohde & Schwarz unveils MPEG-2 transport stream software-based analysis tools

Rohde & Schwarz has introduced the R&S Vega Suite, a set of software tools for in-depth, offline analysis of media files on a PC.

The software expands the company's portfolio of real-time analysis products for MPEG applications. Broadcast operators and service providers can use the software to find signal faults and optimize content. The software is well suited for analyzing compressed audio and video signals and MPEG-2 transport streams.

Broadcast operators and service providers have to ensure network availability. They can use the R&S DVM and R&S DVMS monitoring systems and the R&S ETL TV analyzer to detect faults in live signals and record the faulty signal segments. The R&S Vega Suite now makes it possible to analyze these segments, and their video and audio characteristics, in detail on a PC.