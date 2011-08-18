Rohde & Schwarz to spotlight compact modulator, portable test receivers at IBC2011

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase the R&S SFC compact modulator and the portable R&S EFL240 and R&S EFL340 TV test receivers at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13, in Amsterdam.

The R&S SFC is a universal signal source for testing broadcast receivers and components. It can handle all established analog and digital broadcast standards, including DVB-T2.

For the price of a simple modulator, the user gets a high-end signal generator. The R&S SFC has a frequency range up to 3GHz and offers high signal quality, such as a modulation error ratio (MER) of typically more than 40dB. Designed for integration into test systems, the energy-efficient R&S SFC requires little space.

The R&S EFL240 and R&S EFL340 TV test receivers also feature compact design and easy operation.

