Rohde & Schwarz offers monitoring systems for IP feeds to terrestrial transmitters

The new Rohde & Schwarz DVMS-B40 IP option for the R&S DVMS monitoring family helps network operators achieve maximum operational reliability when feeding transport streams over IP networks.

Up to four signals can be measured simultaneously depending on the unit used. The entire R&S DVMS family comes with an easy-to-use user interface.

In digital TV networks, IP is used more and more to feed transmitter sites. Rohde & Schwarz has developed the R&S DVMS-B40 option to provide comprehensive monitoring and detailed analysis of these IP signals. This option monitors all relevant quality parameters in the IP transmission. It performs a detailed check of up to four transport streams simultaneously.

If one of the transmitted transport streams is faulty, the new option can extract the stream and transmit it to the central monitoring station, also over IP.

