Rohde & Schwarz Installs 4K Transmitter Network in Korea

MUNICH—Seoul Broadcasting System in South Korea has opted for an end-to-end 4K system from Rohde & Schwarz, the vendor said. The goal of private broadcaster SBS was to be able to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2014 and the Asian Games in the fall.



The Rohde & Schwarz solution includes the Clipster mastering station for editing, handling and playing out 4K data in real time. The R&S AVHE100 headend from Rohde & Schwarz then processes the 4K content in real time. This system solution provides real time encoding of 4K/UHD at 60 frames per second using HEVC and a DVB-T2 gateway. The first R&S THU9 liquid-cooled high-power transmitter with 5 kW was put into operation in May on Kwanak Mountain. SBS uses the R&S ETL TV analyzer as the T&M reference for DVT-T2 analysis and demodulation.



SBS operates one free TV and two radio stations as well as six cable TV stations. The broadcaster chose Rohde & Schwarz because the company offers all solutions for a complete workflow, which makes it easier to integrate 4K data. Mastering station, headend, transmitter and TV analyzer were installed in May 2014. By the end of June, the events are broadcast fully in 4K format.

