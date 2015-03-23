Rogers Sportsnet Doubles Up on Quantel's Enterprise sQ for NHL Coverage

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Rogers Sportsnet, Canada’s leading sports broadcaster, has opted to double the size of its Qunatel Enterprise sQ news and sports system after recently acquiring the exclusive national rights for NHL coverage over the next 12 years.

Installed in The Rogers Building in downtown Toronto, the Quantel system also covers baseball, basketball, football and soccer.

The resized Enterprise system now supports 72 ingest ports, 56 playout ports, 350 editing seats and includes 7500 hours of online storage on sQ servers. Sportsnet has also expanded its QTube global workflow system, which allows remote editors to access and edit content located on the central sQ system in Toronto.