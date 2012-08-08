RiksTV to power OTT service with Vimond Media Solutions

RiksTV, the largest digital terrestrial television (DTT) operator in Norway, will deploy the Vimond Media Platform and associated Vimond Professional Services to distribute on-demand content to Norwegian audiences over the Internet as a supplement to regular DTT transmissions.

RiksTV will launch a hybrid DTT- and OTT-capable STB to deliver high-quality supplementary content over the Internet and will use the Vimond Media Platform to manage the complex workflows for distributing live and on-demand content.

The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing and delivering multiformat OTT services, with full facilities for all creative, logistical and business aspects of the operation.

See Vimond Media Solutions at IBC2012 Stand 14.B10.