Riedel Provides Comms, Signal Distribution Network for Sochi

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications's MediorNet fiber-based network is supporting the transport of HD video and audio signals, data, and Riedel Artist intercom signals throughout the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

A Riedel Mass Cast deployment including 14 transmitters and thousands of receivers and earpieces provided support during the opening ceremonies and will support performances during closing ceremonies.



During the games, the modular MediorNet and MediorNet Compact systems will be deployed in double-redundant rings to serve as a highly reliable fiber backbone for audio and HD video (with timecode), data, and intercom signal transport within the stadium and several other venues that feed back to the International Broadcast Center. Eighteen Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom mainframes and an array of headsets and beltpacks will support flexible, reliable communications at competition sites.



Within the Fisht Stadium, the MediorNet infrastructure, including multiple interfaces and repeater sites, supports wired and wireless Ethernet distribution to enable both a local Wi-Fi network and facilitate programming, coordination, and execution of program elements during the ceremonies, such as lighting effects and the movement of scenic and flying objects. Supplied and coordinated by Riedel, the installation features 90 discreet radio channels and includes more than 1,300 radios and 1,000 headsets. The Mass Cast deployment at the stadium is making audio available to artists performing in the opening and closing ceremonies.



