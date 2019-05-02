Riedel Intercom Systems Selected for CBC’s Montreal Broadcast Center

WUPPERTAL, Germany & MONTREAL—CBC/Radio Canada’s planned state-of-the-art Montreal headquarters, Maison de Radio-Canada, will have a touch of German in it upon completion, as Riedel Communications will supply its Artist and Bolero wired and wireless intercom systems as part of the broadcast center’s communications backbone.

Francois Vaillant, executive director, Engineering Solutions, CBC/Radio-Canada; Rik Hoerée, director of sales Americas & Europe, Riedel Communications; François Legrand, senior director, Core Systems Engineering at CBC/Radio-Canada; and Joyce Bente, president of Riedel North America.

The MRC, which will open in 2020, will be entirely IP-based, utilizing SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 and NMOS IS-04/05/07 standards. Riedel will assist with this by providing the Artist-1024. The latest software-defined node in the Artist series offers 1024 nonblocking ports in a 2RU frame and uses software-definable Universal Interface Cards that combine networking, mixing and management on a single card. A card can be configured to act as a SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 or MADI subscriber card, or as an Artist fiber/router/processor card. There is also the Director configuration software that allows for the changing of connectivity type and scaling up of port count.

Bolero, an AES67-based wireless intercom system that integrates with Artist for a unified wireless communications environment, will handle all wireless communications in the MRC. Bolero is a six-channel, 1.9 gigahertz system that incorporates Riedel’s Advanced DECT Receiver technology for RF environments that can create multipath reflections.

In addition, more than 250 Riedel 1200 Series SmartPanels are set to be installed at MRC. The SmartPanels are ST 2110-30/31 native and provide an app-based user interface for intercom, high-quality audio monitoring and integration of third-party control systems via the SmartPanel Control Panel app.

Riedel says that this installation will be one of the largest for Artist in North America upon completion.