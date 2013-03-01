Riedel Communications to Reveal MediorNet MN-GV-2 Card at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Riedel Communications will reveal the MediorNet MN-GV-2 interface card, which connects Grass Valley LDK and LDX 3G camera systems and base stations to the MediorNet fiber infrastructure. Users can route bidirectional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through MediorNet, allowing the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network.



Riedel will also spotlight its RockNet Expansion Solutions for SSL Consoles and Soundcraft Si Compact Consoles. The next-generation firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface makes SSL mixing consoles an integrated part of the Riedel RockNet digital audio network, with complete remote control over all gains and RockNet's independent gain feature. Riedel's new RN.344.SI card enables integration with any Soundcraft Si Compact console, supporting 32 inputs and 32 outputs to the RockNet system.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Reidel Communications will be at booth C4937.