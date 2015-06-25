Riedel Communications Stocks Chinese 4K OB Truck

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY – Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation (JSTV) and New Digital Technologies Holdings have gone with Riedel Communications’ Artist digital matrix intercom, MediorNet Compact Pro media network and RockNet digital audio network to provide communication, fiber interconnection and signal exchange among production units for China’s first 4K OB truck, according to JSTV.

NDT installed three Artist 64 digital matrix intercom systems as well as key-panels and user stations, with a Riedel universal radio interface to linked wired communication and radio communication systems. Three MediorNet Compact Pro systems are installed in main OB truck, in a smaller OB truck and in the venue form a fiber ring that supports HD transport, MADI audio, GigE and communications during live production. With RockNet, JSTV crews are able to link Yamaha, Studer and Soundcraft audio desks through the MediorNet network. The Riedel equipment helps provide future fiber-based intercom communications expansion.

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures and distributes real-time video, audio, data and communications networks for broadcast operations.