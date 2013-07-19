Riedel Communications Introduces MediorNet Grass Valley Camera Interface Card at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Riedel Communications will feature the European premiere of the Grass Valley Camera Interface Card for MediorNet Compact real-time networks. The new MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact allows the user to connect Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras and their base stations directly to MediorNet. This provides a solution to route bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet fiber infrastructure.



The MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact fits into a MediorNet Compact expansion slot. It provides two Grass Valley ports that connect either to cameras or base stations. The MediorNet Grass Valley card supports all video and sync formats supported by Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras.



Riedel will also be showing MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact; MediorWorks software; Performer, Artist, Acrobat communications systems; and RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and console interfaces.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Riedel Communications will be at stand 10.A31.



www.riedel.net