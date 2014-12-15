RF Venue Releases Two New Antenna Distribution Products

ASHLAND, MASS.—Wireless audio manufacturer RF Venue has released two new antenna distribution products: Combine4, a four channel transmitter combiner, and Distro4, which has been updated to include cascade ports. Combine4 is a combiner for any brand in-ear monitor. It joins four IEM signals into a single RF output for signal quality and extended range via optional directional antennas.



RF Venue’s updated Distro4 retains the features of the previous generation antenna distributor, but adds a fifth cascade port to allow multiple Distro4s to cascade together for 16 or more receivers running through a single diversity antenna pair.



Both Combine4 and Distro4 include internal power supplies, DC jacks for elimination of wall-warts, and ship with all RF and power jumpers required for four-channel operation and cascading. Both products are also available in discounted packages with RF Venue’s high performance directional antennas. Distro4 is priced at $559 MAP, and Combine4 $575 MAP.