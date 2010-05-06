RF Central rolls out new ENG news vehicle
RF Central has unveiled the Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) broadcast ENG news vehicle.
The MMRP includes a truck chassis based on “Motor Trend Magazine’s” Truck of the Year, the Ford Transit Connect. It features a 1800W inverter and compact Wilburt “Night Scan” antenna mast. The MMRP offers fuel efficiency and is flexible, efficient platform for today’s smaller news crews.
The MMRP also features a full-width removable rack with 27 rack units, comfortable seating for two with a fold-down bench for editing, an integrated I/O panel, an omni/high-gain microwave antenna with pan & tilt unit and the availability for an in-dash 3G/4G computer system.
RF Central can transfer existing gear or provide options for a full audio/video/RF equipment package.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox