RF Central introduces microLITE HD transmitter at NAB Show

RF Central unveiled its next-generation microLite HD compact transmitter at the 2010 NAB Show.

The microLite HD is a miniature COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next generation of compact cameras that features full HD/SD capabilities that are primarily used in news and field production.

The ultra-compact unit features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD with extremely low power consumption. Packaged in a size that will mount on the new generation of cameras, microLite HD is well-suited for news crews, POV camera applications, sports and entertainment production and reality TV production.

The microLite HD occupies less than 6cu in and can be operated in either 20mW or 200mW output power modes. The unit features H.264 HD and SD encoding and supports video/audio and data transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6MHz, 7MHz and 8MHz.