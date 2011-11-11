Renkus-Heinz launches next-gen steerable array upgrades at AES

At the 131st AES 2011 in New York, Renkus-Heinz unveiled two major enhancements to its industry-leading family of digital beam steering loudspeaker products.

The IC8R-II is a major evolutionary update to the Iconyx range, introducing significant performance improvement over its predecessor, combining a new Triple Tweeter High Frequency Array Coax with the equally new RHAON [Renkus-Heinz Audio Operations Network] v1.8 beam steering module.

The new Triple Tweeter design creates a continuous, close-spaced, high-frequency line source that pushes the onset of gradient lobes out past 10Khz, while the new RHAON v1.8 beam steering module offers a host of new features to make setting up and commissioning Iconyx steerable arrays faster and more consistent than ever.

First, a new automated beam-shaping algorithm, developed from the feedback of years of practical implementation, maps consistent coverage and sound pressure level throughout the audience areas. In addition, the frequency response of the beam shaping filters can now be optimized prior to uploading into the column, meaning that very little, if any, equalization is required during commissioning. In addition, the basic filter sets have been updated for improved directional consistency over a wider frequency range for near-perfect performance right out of the box.

"This new Triple Tweeter configuration represents the pinnacle of transducer design for steerable column applications,” Senior VP, Ralph Heinz said, “and the improved performance is immediately demonstrated in BeamWare and EASE simulations."

The IC8R, equipped with RHAON, is one of the best selling products in the Iconyx Series, with hundreds of installations worldwide to date.

"These two important upgrades to our hardware and software maintain our digital beam steering family's market position as technology leader," Renkus-Heinz marketing manager Margie Ulm said.