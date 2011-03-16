Renegade Labs to Feature M16 Digital Edit Suite Audio Mixer
M16 Digital Edit Suite Audio Mixer
At NAB, Renegade Labs will showcase its M16 Digital Edit Suite Audio Mixer targeted at video editing facilities.
Utilizing the company’s 328|MXE chassis, the M16 accepts up to 32 input channels of analog, mic-level, AES-format and SD/HD SDI signals, routing to eight analog/digital outputs; additional outputs can be added in either analog, digital or SD/HD SDI-embedded formats.
Designed for edit-system control in linear edit suites, the M16 communicates to any edit controller with ESAM II protocol via an RS-422 serial port. Video-centric operation is enhanced by separate rows of buttons for program or preset assignment of audio to the faders, along with an edit system-controlled preview switcher. The control panel can be either rack-mounted (8 RU) or used in tabletop mode.
328|MXE chassis for M16 Mixer Precision optical encoders along with soft-buttons provide flexible control of mixer operations. A 240x64 status LCD shows mixer status information and handles system setup. An optional 640x240 color LCD provides detailed metering in PPM, VU, K-Meter and surround sound, with peak and phase indication. A USB port handles register storage and software upgrades.
Renegade Labs will be at Booth C3741.
