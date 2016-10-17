Renegade Labs Debuts M3G Audio Monitor

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—Users both here in the U.S. and abroad can now acquire Renegade Labs’ M3G SD/HD/3G eight-channel SDI de-embedding audio monitoring system.

The M3G monitor allows for the monitoring of any ancillary audio group present in a SMPTE SD/HD/3G SDI video stream. The system features an independent monitor for isolating audio channels and a master audio level for level control of multi-channels. There is also a two-channel mode for monitoring inputs in stereo.

An integrated GUI connects through USB and allows for simultaneous control of the front panel controls in real time. The GUI can also access audio delay to compensate for lip-sync issues and audio alignment settings.

Additional features for the M3G include auxiliary stereo analog inputs, headphone outputs and an optional output slot that can be configured with analog or digital outputs to drive external meters or additional speakers.