RED Announces New Monstro 8K VV Full-Frame Sensor

IRVINE, CALIF.—RED Digital Cinema today announced Monstro 8K VV, a new cinematic full-frame sensor for Weapon cameras offering image quality improvements, such as dynamic range and shadow detail, the company said.

Combined, the new camera and sensor, which is called the Weapon 8K VV, provides full-frame lens coverage and can capture 8K full format motion at up to 60 fps. The pair produces 35.4 megapixel stills and supports up to 300 MB/s data speeds.

The Weapon camera shoots REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR simultaneously like all other RED DSMC2 cameras.

The new Weapon camera costs $79,500 for the camera Brain. Upgrades for owners of carbon fiber Weapon cameras are available for $29,500.

The Monstro 8K VV will replace the Dragon 8K VV in RED’s lineup. Those who have previously ordered a Dragon 8K VV will be offered the new sensor beginning today, the company said. New orders will begin being filled in early 2018, it added.

RED also has announced the RED Armor-W service offering for all carbon fiber Weapon owners. It extends protection beyond the RED Armor service plan and includes one sensor swap per year.

More information is available on the RED website.