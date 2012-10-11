Rascular's Helm now integrated with Harmonic's Spectrum ChannelPort

Rascular has announced the integration of Helm with Harmonic’s Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout device. This allows users to control and monitor the playout technology, in conjunction with other third-party devices, via user-defined, PC-based control panels.

ChannelPort is a next-generation integrated playout system that combines critical channel-branding capabilities and master control switching with clip playout functionality to simplify integration and workflow, lower equipment purchase expenditures, and reduce maintenance and operations costs.

Helm provides comprehensive control of ChannelPort, including the keyers for taking logos on and off screen and also the ability to select different graphics assets for each keying layer. Helm can also control the text displayed by the CG as well as providing access to the overall playout functionality of the unit (clip selection etc.)