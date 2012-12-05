Rascular expands Helm integration with Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort



Rascular recently announced greater integration of the company’s Helm control and monitoring technology with Harmonic’s Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout solution.

This allows use of the playout technology in conjunction with other third-party devices via user-defined, PC-based control panels.

Helm provides comprehensive control of the ChannelPort system, including the keyers for taking logos on and off screen and also the ability to select different graphics assets for each keying layer.

Helm also can control the text displayed by the CG, as well as provide access to the overall playout functionality of the unit. Additionally, operators can now import playlists compatible with the ChannelPort system into Helm.