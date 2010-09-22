RadiantGrid features RadiantCoder at IBC2010

RadiantGrid Technologies featured its RadiantCoder, an affordable bundle of the company’s transcoding modules, at IBC2010. Ideal for smaller production houses or local broadcasters, RadiantCoder offers users access to RadiantGrid’s multiplatform transcoding, content management (with automatic metadata ingest), program assembly and closed-captioning manager.



Those users looking to add loudness control to their file-based workflow can take advantage of the new Linear Acoustic AERO.qc Loudness Correction Module. For those users wanting to support conversion of closed-captioning and ancillary data formats during transcoding, they can add the closed-captioning manager.

The RadiantGrid multiplatform transcoding functionality supports transcoding for most formats, especially broadcast formats including MXF (OP1A, AS-03 and AS-02), GXF and LXF.

