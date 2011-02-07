RadiantGrid adds HD-SDI capture capability from MOG Technologies

Thanks to a new partnership with MOG Technologies, RadiantGrid Technologies has added live HD-SDI capture capabilities within its platform that enables users to record directly from live feeds that will be prepared for distribution.

RadiantGrid is offering its users MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 SDI recorder as an integrated part of the platform’s infrastructure for live HD-SDI capture.

By integrating the live capture recorder into the platform, once the recording of a file is complete, the RadiantGrid Platform will ingest the file and begin preparing it for transcoding.

RadiantGrid supports GPU-accelerated video preprocessing through its integration of the Cinnafilm Dark Energy plug-in and audio upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multipass scaling through the Linear Acoustic AERO.qc processor.

Ingested files are immediately indexed for metadata, passed through an integrated QC tool and then transcoded to different file formats via RadiantGrid.

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 is a multiformat SDI recording system. It has the ability to capture material directly into shared media storage, making it ready for editing even during recording. The system is available in three- or six-channel versions and can write clips to multiple destinations simultaneously. The mxfSPEEDRAIL’s frame accuracy and built-in VTR controller simplifies the batch capturing of tape assets.