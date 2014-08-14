Quincy Broadcast Print Interactive Selects LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU said it signed a long-term agreement with Quincy Broadcast Print Interactive to provide its compact LU500 and LU400 uplink units, and LiveU Xtender external antenna solution for live newsgathering operations at its 14 local television stations.

“Our local news operations are deeply rooted in their local communities, and LiveU’s solutions allow us to deploy more news crews to help bring this local news home to our viewers,” said Brady Dreasler, director of Technology for Quincy Broadcast Print Interactive.

Weighing 2.2lbs (1kg), with a new video encoder, proprietary antenna technology and up to 14 network links, including eight internal cellular modems, the LU500 is the LiveU’s flagship product.

LiveU’s LU400 weighs around 25oz (700g), includes LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna, and is available in belt-clip or camera-mount configurations. The LU400 offers up to seven bonded connections, including four internal cellular modems, WiFi, a LAN connection and one external USB port.

The LiveU Xtender integrated antenna solution increases network reception, providing additional resiliency for live video transmission in extreme scenarios such as heavily crowded areas. The Xtender offers broadcasters the flexibility to use cellular connectivity as part of their existing SNG/ENG trucks. A car mounted or tripod-based Xtender connects to a LiveU device via a dedicated wireless connection with a range of up to 2600 ft.



LiveU owns the patent for cellular bonding for remote news gathering in the US and other countries. All LiveU products are based on this fourth-generation patented technology.



