Quicklink to Unveil Skype-in-a-Box at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Quicklink will introduce its Skype-in-a-box broadcast video calling solution at the 2020 NAB Show. The all-in-one solution makes it possible for users to connect with studio quality to any broadcaster worldwide, says the company.

The plug-and-play Skype-in-a-box is a professional-grade unit with built-in Panasonic PTZ camera and lighting. It is easy to set up and requires no technical expertise, it says.

Built-in artificial intelligence along with the pan, tilt and zoom camera allows interviewers to frame head-and-shoulder shots easily with a single button click. The Skype-in-a-box is small enough to fit into a carry case, according to Quicklink.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Quicklink at 2020 NAB Show booth SL5222 during the 2020 NAB Show, which takes place from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.