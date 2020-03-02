Quicklink to Unveil Skype-in-a-Box at 2020 NAB Show
By Phil Kurz
The new product, an all-in-one Skype video interview solution, is easy to set up and use
LAS VEGAS—Quicklink will introduce its Skype-in-a-box broadcast video calling solution at the 2020 NAB Show. The all-in-one solution makes it possible for users to connect with studio quality to any broadcaster worldwide, says the company.
The plug-and-play Skype-in-a-box is a professional-grade unit with built-in Panasonic PTZ camera and lighting. It is easy to set up and requires no technical expertise, it says.
Built-in artificial intelligence along with the pan, tilt and zoom camera allows interviewers to frame head-and-shoulder shots easily with a single button click. The Skype-in-a-box is small enough to fit into a carry case, according to Quicklink.
More information is available on the company’s website.
See Quicklink at 2020 NAB Show booth SL5222 during the 2020 NAB Show, which takes place from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox