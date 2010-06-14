Qualcomm unveils dual-core Snapdragon chips

Mobile chip manufacturer Qualcomm has plans to release its first dual-core Snapdragon chipsets for smart phones and tablets. The chipsets — the third generation of the company’s flagship Snapdragon product — will integrate two processors running at up to 1.2GHz. The MSM8260 supports just HSPA+, while the MSM8660 multimode chip supports both HSPA+ and the CDMA-based EvDO Rev. B.

Qualcomm, which is also working on a number of other dual-core chipsets including the 1.5GHz QSD8672 for smart books, is already shipping samples of the two new chipsets to smart phone manufacturers. Snapdragon chipsets power the Google Nexus One phone as well as the HTC Incredible, Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 and other Android-based phones.