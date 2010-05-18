QUALCOMM adds mobile TV features to boost uptake

QUALCOMM is hoping that by enabling phones to record mobile TV shows, its FLO TV service will get traction with consumers. QUALCOMM says it wants to change the dynamics of mobile TV by offering more flexibility: allowing subscribers to watch shows whenever they like, to purchase shows on a daily or monthly basis and to interact directly with content and advertisers. The new features will be available via software upgrades later this year.

Although the new features don’t address the fact that FLO TV is still only accessible on a few devices, QUALCOMM has promised to deliver a device to rebroadcast its signal over WiFi for smart phones.