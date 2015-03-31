Qligent to Feature Cloud-based Media Monitoring at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - As a provider of cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, Qligent will feature monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) at the 2015 NAB Show. Branded as Oversight, the 24/7-managed service offloads day-to-day tasks—like monitoring, analysis, troubleshooting and compliance verification—to Qligent via its distributed cloud environment.

Oversight gives broadcasters and program distributors an outsourced first response and reporting capability, and moves on-site monitoring tasks from multiple departments to Qligent’s industry experts and centralized managed service layer. This converts a capital expense to an operating expense, while freeing up resources for other initiatives, like developing new creative properties and revenue streams.

Oversight complements the Vision platform, Qligent’s enterprise-level system for monitoring broadcast and media quality throughout the delivery chain, supporting tasks from individual fault analysis to historical trend reporting. It also allows the outsourced monitoring team to rapidly pinpoint, isolate and repair performance issues.

Oversight delivers Vision’s comprehensive service-level agreement (SLA) metrics and deep, big data analytics, allowing staff to correlate the programming being aired with the quality of service and experience (QoS/QoE).

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Qligent will be in booth N3621. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.