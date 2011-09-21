PubliTronic launches NEXUS-itvs and second generation NEXUS-avs at IBC 2011v

PubliTronic has launched the second generation of its NEXUS-avs (Advanced Video Server), together with NEXUS-itvs, a new software-based alternative, delivered on a lower-cost model, specifically for channel playout with less complex functionality and performance requirements.

Building on its predecessor, the NEXUS -avsR2 playout solution has integrated audio, video and graphics capabilities for complete TV channel playout and channel branding applications. The second generation offers more than double the storage capacity and bandwidth, which is particularly beneficial for handling multiple high bandwidth HD clips, and increased 3-D graphics capabilities.

The NEXUS-itvs is a new entry-level offering that provides a very cost-efficient solution for less complex playout requirements. Based on a standard IT frame, broadcasters can select the level of performance and functionality according to their individual needs as the license-based software is simply delivered through a package containing an install DVD and SDI-PCIe card.