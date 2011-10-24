P&T Luxembourg upgrades IPTV service with Netgem

Telco P&TLuxembourg has upgraded its IPTV service with software and set-top boxes from French firm Netgem to enable new features such as video-on-demand, catch-up TV and Web-based applications. The Telco selected Netgem's nCloud architecture for a premium service package, including a Netbox N8000 MediaCenter PVR, providing access to over 200 linear channels, over-the-top VOD and catch-up TV, radio and social media content from web applications. The Netbox N8000 MediaCenter PVR will also offer time shifting capabilities, enable users to access their digital media through the set-top box's Mediacenter, and use their smart phone as a remote control.

Those customers on P&T's standard package will receive Netgem's compact IPTV box. This smaller unit also enables premium subscribers to receive multi-room services distributed from a central Netbox N8000 MediaCenter PVR unit.

P&TLuxembourg recently announced plans to introduce new fibre-based broadband services this year, to be marketed under the brand name 'LuxFibre' and deliver speeds of up to 100Mb/s, with 85 percent of households nationwide expected to be eligible for speeds of up to 30Mb/s at launch, and 25 percent expected to be eligible for speeds of up to 100Mb/s.