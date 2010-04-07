ProPrompter HDi delivers Apple iPad-based teleprompting

At the 2010 NAB Show, Bodelin Technologies will show the new ProPrompter HDi, a teleprompter specifically made for the new Apple iPad, as well as the new ProPrompter Presidential, a live speech teleprompter made for the Apple iPad.

The ProPrompter App now optimized for iPad also will provide remote sync and presidential sync as free updates for current users of the App.

Specifically made for the Apple iPad, the ProPrompter HDi is a full-size mobile teleprompter. No AC power or external batteries are needed with the iPad’s 10-hour battery.

The iPad has a 9.7in diagonal screen and, like the iPhone and iPod touch, can be read easily in bright sunlight. Although the iPad is relatively light at only 1.6lbs, the ProPrompter design team wanted something secure and created a new camera bar, made of light, sturdy aircraft aluminum, which attaches to the base of the ProPrompter and many cameras.

See Bodelin Technologies at NAB Show Booth C5237.