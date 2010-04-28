Proconsultant Informatique partners with NuageProduction

ProConsultant Informatique has entered into a technology partnership with NuageProduction, a developer of unique mobile applications for smartphones and other mobile devices. The integration of NuageProduction technology with LOUISE, the ProConsultant Informatique business management solution, offers an end-to-end content management and production solution for broadcasters who wish to expand their program offerings to mobile devices. This platform provides an extremely cost-effective way for companies to monetize their content on mobile platforms.

NuagePlayer products integrate with LOUISE via the MediaBench module, which assists producers who create video clips and thumbnails typically used for promos and for nonlinear distribution. The integrated technologies allow producers to add specialized, interactive overlays to the clips, which are then delivered with the content to mobile devices like smartphones, Apple iPhones and iPads.