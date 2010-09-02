Prism Sound, SADiE focus on new audio solutions

Prism Sound and SADiE will highlight a range of broadcast and post-production products at IBC2010.

SADiE’s main focus will be SADiE 6 software, which is now ready to ship. Launched at last year’s IBC show, SADiE 6 breaks with tradition because it is the first of the company’s products to be available as a software-only version.

Until now, SADiE users have needed specific hardware to run their systems, but with the new SADiE packages, users can access all the speed, power and flexibility of SADiE on any computer running Microsoft Windows with ASIO compatible audio hardware. New products are application-based and focus on radio production, TV/film post, mastering, archiving and restoration, and high-level sound design.

Prism Sound also will be showing the SADiE LRX2 multitrack location recording workstation, which is becoming increasingly popular with production companies and film crews that need to record multitrack audio for reality TV programs. Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement division will show the dScope Series III audio analysis platform.

