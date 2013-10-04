Primestream showcases new FORK edit-while-capture functionality at IBC2013

Primestream highlighted a new feature for its FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows that supports recording XDCAM MXF files that update in Avid Media Composer while recording at IBC2013.

The new ability allows sports and news operations to use the long-GOP codec with the craft editor and at the same time gain the benefits of the FORK Production automation and media asset management platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management and archiving.

The edit-while-capture functionality for Media Composer is an optional component for the FORK Media Player, the I/O application in the FORK Production system. It allows users to access the ingesting video as a live stream in real-time proxy and high resolution through all of the standard FORK Production Client tools, as well as other craft editors, while an Avid Media Composer editor continues to work with the growing file. Once the Avid editor has sent the clip from FORK to Media Composer, the clip duration will continue to grow in the project with no need for additional action.