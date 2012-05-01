Primestream introduces FORK 3.0 Production Suite

Primestream has introduced FORK 3.0, the next generation of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. FORK 3.0 boasts new features, technological improvements and integrations with third-party broadcast workflows that make it more responsive, powerful, extendable and capable of handling multiple tasks.

FORK 3.0 represents a significant leap for the platform in terms of its ability to scale and multitask. Improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as drones, dynamic forms and scripts — increase the software's stability, reliability and functionality. These improvements give FORK 3.0 the ability to manage larger installations more efficiently and meet the requirements of today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

Another significant improvement to the software is the addition of the FORK Xchange Suite, a new companion application that serves as the Web portal into the FORK environment, giving broadcasters and media enterprises instant access to content when and where it's needed — from any Internet-enabled Windows, Mac or iOS device.

Other additions to FORK 3.0 include the new Shot List Editor, a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content inside of FORK. Its intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing within minutes, with clips, subclips, voiceovers, and content with various frame rates. In addition, FORK 3.0 includes the latest versions of Mobile2Air and FORK Social add-on applications.