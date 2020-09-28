Primestream Enhances Media IO IP Recording, Playout With Major Updates

MIAMI—Primestream has announced updates to its Media IO IP-based recording and playout solution, which include expanded media ingest and cloud-hosted environment support.

“The most significant aspect of the new Media IO release is its cloud integration features, which give our customers even greater flexibility by allowing them to move key live baseband ingest and video production workflows off-premises,” said company CEO Claudio Lisman.

Updates to Media IO Server include 4K UHD capture, which provides users with a single capture platform for both HD and 4K UHD signals thereby simplifying and unifying their workflows, Primestream said.

Media IO Server also offers newly expanded format support for real-time video editing with the addition of Apple Final Cut X and Adobe Premiere Pro support. The application’s ability to capture IP sources live in real time means editors can preview live streams and edit them within an NLE system even as the video feed is being captured, it said.

Among the updates available for Media IO Desktop are the ability to monitor up to 12 channels—twice the previous limit—and a redesigned user interface based on client testing and feedback that’s easier to use and more intuitive when it comes to triggering recordings and encoding, the company said.

Media IO supports both on-premise and cloud recording. It is able to capture content from any IP stream, camera or broadcast source, including NDI, HLS, RTSP and SDI while encoding ProRes, XDCAM, AVC-Intra, DVCPro and H.264 format video on the fly.

The application, available for both Windows and macOS, provides for capturing and monitoring baseband and network signal paths throughout any facility. It also captures live feeds from non-baseband sources, including bonded cellular devices and IP video encoders.