Positive Flux Creates Live Call-in Platform

NEW YORK—A company going by the name of “Positive Flux” said it has worked with Tom Wolzien to turn his newly patented Video Call Center technology into a ready-for-air system. Wolzien’s Video Call Center is said to enable a new “genre of television programming to emerge—TV’s version of talk radio—by shifting complete control over the caller queue to the on-camera host and eliminating the need for a traditional broadcast control room.”



Positive Flux said one of its key contributions to the VCC system was the creation of an “intelligent, adaptive scripting system that enables the on-air host to drive the switching and mixing of visual sources with a single touch. This enables each show to have it’s own look and feel, despite working without a technical crew.”



