Polecam to launch Polecam Wide motorized camera head

Polecam will launch at IBC2011 Polecam Wide, a new addition to its range of single-operator broadcast-quality camera cranes.

Polecam Wide is a motorized camera head designed to accommodate digital single-lens reflex cameras or camcorders of up 7.87in width, 11in height and 7.9lb weight. It is fully compatible with Polecam rigs of up to 19.6ft span.

Pan and tilt angle can be smoothly adjusted or continuously varied at a wide range of speeds, from an ultra-slow four seconds per degree up to a fast seven seconds per complete 360 degree rotation.

Integral slip-rings can be used to convey power to the camera and to export composite video for monitoring, which provides the ability to shoot unlimited horizontal pans without getting cables in a tangle.

Polecam Wide relies on a high-resolution pulse-width-modulated electronic drive, which replaces the bipolar direct-current feed used on Polecam's previous joystick control system.



See Polecam at IBC2011 Stand 10.C49.