Polecam to launch HRO 69 C-mount lens

Polecam will unveil the HRO 69 high-quality 3.5mm lens for use with the latest 1/3in three-CCD HD cameras at IBC2010, Sept. 10-14, in Amsterdam.

Polecam's HRO 69 C-mount lens has a 3.5mm focal length, 69-degree horizontal angle of view and F2.2 to F16 aperture range. Features include back focus, a special bump cover to protect the lens front and a 40.5mm filter thread adapter option.

Stainless steel locking screws for aperture and focus adjustment are provided as well as spare lens caps. The lens weighs 5.11oz and is 50mm in length and 37mm in diameter.

See Polecam at IBC 2010 Stand 10.C49.