Plura to Unveil High-Brightness 7-Inch LCD Monitor at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Plura Broadcast will unveil a portable, high-brightness, 7-inch LCD monitor. As the newest member of its PHB-3G Series, this monitor is designed for demanding applications, such as ENG field monitoring under extreme sunlight conditions or a high-brightness environment inside a sports stadium.

Even in direct sunlight these monitors deliver RGB 12-bit digital signal processing for excellent picture quality and accurate color reproduction in accordance with SMPTE, EBU and REC 709 standards.

The PHB-3G Series monitors, which also includes a 9-inch model, supports up to 1300 cd/m2 of brightness without a hood or sun visor for less bulk and weight. At the touch of a button, producers can achieve maximum brightness of 1300 cd/m2 outdoors, or down to 100 indoors.

Its shielding, circuitry and filtration uniquely eliminate electromagnetic interference from radar or GPS navigation systems, which benefits users in news and traffic helicopters, and similar applications.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Plura Broadcast will be in booth N2718. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com