Plura to Debut Prolink-3GHD, New Monitoring Station



At NAB, Plura Broadcast will introduce the Prolink-3GHD, a compact, bi-directional digital audio and video transport system which supports the new 1080p 3 Gbps HD-SDI format. Plura will also present the new PMD-043 Monitoring Station and PBM-207-3G Plura Precision Broadcast LCD Series.



The Prolink-3GHD system is designed to transmit and receive 1 channel in two different directions simultaneously over single or multimode fiber cable. The Prolink-3GHD can handle SDI, DVB-ASI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, AES/EBU and many other audio and video digital formats. The power connector has a latch-locking mechanism, therefore no power disruption due to any mishandling.



The company will also showcase its new PBM-207-3G Plura Precision Broadcast LCD series, which offers a slim design with fast response time for smooth video display. The new 7-inch comes with wide viewing angle and accurate color reproduction. It features 3 Gbps ready, dual tally lights for viewfinder applications, V-mount and Anton Bauer battery options and dual 3 RU rack mountable. Multiple monitors can be controlled by a centralized wall control system.



Plura will also introduce the new PMD-043 monitoring station. It is a flexible and portable station comprising a 4.3-inch LCD screen and stereo speakers which are capable to display and decode digital (1.5 Gbps, 270 Mbps), as well as analog video and audio signals simultaneously.



